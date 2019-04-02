29-year-old Buena Vista woman dies in crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY - A 29-year-old Buena Vista woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 501 Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

At 3:14 p.m., about a mile north of Route 130 in Rockbridge County, a 2009 Nissan Maxima on Route 501 ran off the right side of Route 501, hit an embankment and overturned, according to police.

Police say the driver, Adrianna Emily Milligan, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

