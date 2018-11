ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The 911 center is back to normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rockbridge 911 Center is currently having problems receiving 911 phone calls.

If you have an emergency, call 540-462-5367.

To reach the Buena Vista Police Department, you can call 540-261-6174.

