ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - The Rockbridge 911 Center is having trouble receiving calls.

Century Link has advised county officials that there's a 911 circuit issue and some people may not be able to connect to 911.

If you cannot connect to 911, call 540-261-6171 and your call will be answered at the Rockbridge 911 Center.

Century Link is working on the issue.

