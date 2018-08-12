All Southbound lanes re-opened on Interstate 81 near Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

V-DOT says all lanes are back open between exit 188 and 188 on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

Traffic is still backed up at least 6 miles as of 8:20 p.m.

A multi-vehicle accident has closed down all southbound lanes at mile marker 185 on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County.

According to V-DOT, the crash happened between exit 188 at Route 60 near Lexington to exit 180 at Route 11 near Natural Bridge.

Southbound traffic will detour off I-81 at exit 188 and return to the interstate at exit 180.

The Traffic Operations Center doesn't have an estimated time to re-open the lanes.

Drivers should expect major delays, and avoid the area at this time.

