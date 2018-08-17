Alleghany man wielding machete stops authorities from putting out fire

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A man is facing charges after deputies say he tried to stop crews from putting out a fire at his home.

According to the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, James Curtis was holding a machete when firefighters arrived to Longdale Furnace road on Friday.

Authorities say the man would not let the firefighters put out the fire, so the fire department left and called the police.

When the police arrived, they arrested the 27-year-old man for four counts of felony assault.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire is suspicious.

When the fire department returned after the man's arrest, the home was a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to authorities.



