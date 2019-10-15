Allegheny County Public Schools begins new attendance practice

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Va. - Allegheny County Public Schools is taking a unique approach to helping students make up missed class time.

Since the beginning of the month, students have had the option to go to recovery sessions on Saturdays or after school during the week.

Students can also go if they just want some extra tutoring.

"Oftentimes students, when they get behind, they start to dig a hole and it makes it feel like they can't get out of it. We want to provide a designated day, designated times for them to come in, have an instructor, and feel like they can dig out of those holes," ACPS secondary instruction director Kelly Huff said.

For times and locations of the recovery sessions, click here.

