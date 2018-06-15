Area schools receive funds for school resource officers

LEXINGTON, Va.- - There are new protections to keep students safe at several southwest Virginia schools. Small communities across the region have wanted to add extra security on campus and now they have the money to do so.



Grant funds announced by Governor Ralph Northam this week come from the School Resource Officer and School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program, which is paid for through state general funds.

"It's a huge help and a huge asset to not only the school system and our students, but with our community as a whole. This extra money allows us to advance some of our technologies and some of our safety equipment," said Lt. Mitchell Harrison, of the Buena Vista Police Department.

Buena Vista Police Dept $40,755.00

Carroll Sheriff's Office $28,561.00

Halifax Sheriff's Office $34,933.00

Lexington Police Dept $28,232.00

Lexington Police Dept $28,232.00

Wythe Sheriff's Office $33,563.00

Grayson Sheriff's Office $24,449.00

Grayson Sheriff's Office $24,449.00

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.