ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

State police are now saying that there is no threat. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police says he was given misinformation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Rockbridge County Courthouse.

An explosive-sniffing dog has been requested to check out the building, according to state police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we get more details.

