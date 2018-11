BUENA VISTA, Va. - Buena Vista police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who broke into Grace Automotive.

Early Tuesday morning, two people wearing hoodies and gloves broke into Grace Automotive on Magnolia Avenue. They made off with various items, including electronics.

They then left in the direction of 19th Street.

If you have any information, contact Lt. J.W. Miller at 540-261-6174.

