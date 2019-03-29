Buena Vista woman wins $1 million in Virginia lottery

BUENA VISTA, Va. - When a local woman described what it felt like to hold a winning lottery ticket, she said, "It hits you like a ton of bricks."

Tiffany Royer, of Buena Vista, won $1 million in 20X The Money after buying her scratch-off at Stop In Food Store on South Lee Highway in Natural Bridge.

“We have friends in the area, and we stopped for gas,” Royer said.

Royer scratched the ticket in the store and realized she’d won. After that, she said, she was in a daze.

“It feels really good and really overwhelming at the same time,” she said.

Royer had the option of taking the $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes and chose the cash option.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.