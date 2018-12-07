Buena Vista's newest police recruit makes four-legged debut

BUENA VISTA, Va. - The newest member of Buena Vista's Police Department spends his days eating treats, looking for belly rubs and uses four legs instead of two.

Blue, a nine-week-old bloodhound, joined the department in November. Officers say he has been a welcome addition to the department and the community.

“I know that everybody that comes around is talking about him," said Jacob Moore, a patrolman with the department. "He’s circulating all over the Internet. You post a picture of him and he goes viral every time.”

Community input helped to give Blue his name. He's Buena Vista's third K-9 and will work to keep the community safe.

“He’s going to be a search and rescue, tracking dog," Moore said. "In case we have somebody go missing or somebody gets away from one of our officers and we need somebody to track him, he’ll come in handy with that.”

A law enforcement officer with the town of Duck, N.C., who breeds bloodhound puppies and donates them to law enforcement agencies donated Blue to the Buena Vista Police Department.

"It's a great thing for our department," Moore said.

Blue has already started making community appearances, including a stop at Parry McCluer High School on Thursday and participating in the Buena Vista Christmas Parade. The department says the goal is to have Blue ready to go and paired with a handler in six to eight months.

