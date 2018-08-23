Carilion set to open urgent care clinic at White's Travel Center in Raphine

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A new urgent care clinic is coming to Rockbridge County.

Carilion Clinic will open a new VelocityCare clinic at White's Travel Center, located just off Interstate 81, in early 2019. Carilion will also manage the pharmacy there.

Officials said the location will allow the clinic to not only serve the community, but Interstate 81 travelers and truck drivers who are stopping in.

In a release, Chuck Carr, Carilion's vice president, said, "Because Carilion's mission is to improve the health of our communities, we are always looking for the best ways to serve our patients, and do so in a way that is convenient for them."

