Classes are scheduled after deadly fire at SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley

RAPHINE, Va. - Rebuilding continues at SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley, which has been going through a period of healing after nearly losing everything earlier this summer.

The therapeutic riding center lost half their horses in a barn fire, but now it's laying the foundation for a new one, thanks to the help of the community.

After weeks of planning and fundraising, SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley begins construction on its new barn.

The process has been delayed due to rain, and this weeks goal is to complete the framework.

"We have reached enough to do the outside framework and to get it under roof and to create a place to have dry lessons and that will help," said Edwin Zwart, president of SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley.

Mark Cline, along with the other volunteers, are here during the first phase of construction and the arrival of materials.

"It's a process and it has been a long process and it's all about the healing. the horses were about the healing and coming out here and making this happen and lend a hand," said Cline.

Cline said when he heard news of the fire it hit close to home and wanted to help.

"I have had two major fires myself and if you have never had a fire, you don't know what its like," said Cline. "It always seems like it only happens to other people but when you become a member of the club you want to do anything you can to help others."

Despite the progress, SpirirtHorse Shenandoah Valley has made -- it still has a ways to go.

The free therapeutic riding center's daily operation costs still are a priority and it's asking for the community's help.

"One horse to feed and take care of with vet bills is about $450 a month and with 12 horses that is quite a bit," said Zwart.

Zwart said the fall lessons are scheduled to resume September 10 for all current students -- as they continue to rebuild.

"It's a big project and if there is anyone else out there that can lend a hand and pick up a hammer, come on out. they need the help," said Cline.

