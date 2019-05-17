Community will mourn gas station explosion victims at candlelight vigil

BUENA VISTA, Va. - The community will gather Friday night to remember the four people killed in the South River Market explosion.

The Buena Vista gas station went up in flames last Friday, killing Paul Ruley, Roger Roberts, Kevin Roberts, and Samantha Lewis.

State police are investigating the cause of the explosion, but at this time, they say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

A GoFundMe is set up to help the families of the victims.

There is also a donation drive at Rockbridge County High School. Students and staff members can drop off household items such as laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, and diapers on weekdays during school hours, through May 23. Anyone not affiliated with the school can bring items or monetary donations to AmeriCare Plus in Lexington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through May 23.

The vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the site, which has turned into a makeshift memorial. The fence surrounding the area is filled with flowers.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.