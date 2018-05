ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A portion of Route 56 in Rockbridge County is closed due to a forest fire.

Tye River Turnpike is closed between the Nelson County line and the intersection of Route 608, or South Bottom Road, near the community of Vesuvius.

The closure of Route 56 is expected to remain in place for at least 12 hours.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if they had planned to use Route 56 on Thursday night or Friday morning.

