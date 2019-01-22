Domino's will fix Buena Vista's potholes

BUENA VISTA, Va. - A local town is getting its potholes fixed, thanks to Domino's.

Buena Vista is set to receive a grant called "Paving for Pizza." It's part of a marketing campaign that promises to "save carryout pizza" by making roads smoother for drivers.

Buena Vista had an "overwhelming" number of nominations for the grant.

Ken Cobbs, Buena Vista Domino’s franchise owner, said in a statement, “Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that. We’re thrilled that Buena Vista was selected."

Domino’s launched its Paving for Pizza program in June 2018, asking customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair potholes. Customers submitted so many nominations that Domino’s decided to expand the program to pave one community in each state.

Since the program launched, Domino’s has received more than 190,000 unique nominations from 17,158 different zip codes in all 50 states.

