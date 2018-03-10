Donations needed for Rockbridge neglected dog

LEXINGTON, Va. - The Rockbridge SPCA continues to collect donations for a dog that will have to have its leg amputated because of an old injury.

The Rockbridge SPCA took in the emaciated, Redtick hound earlier this week from Animal Control. The SPCA said the dog weighed 35 pounds and had a badly injured leg. A veterinarian determined the leg needs to be amputated.

The SPCA said Animal Control found the dog's owner who surrendered the dog to the SPCA. The owner faces charges in connection with the dog's condition.

The shelter's manager named the dog "Jeremiah." The SPCA is collecting donations toward his surgery, which will be performed in three to four weeks when Jeremiah gains more weight.

You can click here to donate on the Rockbridge SPCA's website. People who donate need to specify that the money is for Jeremiah.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.