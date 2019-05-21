Driver dies after tractor-trailer tire pops on Interstate 64

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A 56-year-old truck driver is dead after he had a tire blow out Monday evening while driving on Interstate 64.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m., about 3 miles west of Sycamore Road in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east on the interstate when one of its tires blew out. Police say the truck then ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, crossed the eastbound lanes and struck the guardrail on the right side of the roadway.

Bruce Allen Harmon, 56, of Redhouse, West Virginia, was driving the tractor-trailer and died at the scene.

Police say he was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.



