Family displaced after house fire in Rockbridge County Tuesday afternoon

GLASGOW, Va. - A family will be out of its home for the immediate future after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Glasgow.

Officials say it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wert Faulkner Highway, and that it started in the home’s attic after the heat from a wood stove set a wall on fire.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape unharmed with their family pets.

Companies from Glasgow, Buena Vista, Natural Bridge and Lexington had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary accommodations.



