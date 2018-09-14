Fans happy to watch VMI football as Florence shifts game

LEXINGTON, Va. - Everyone at VMI was excited to see some football on Friday and, for the most part, the rain stayed away.

People are trying to make the best of what will be a rainy weekend.

VMI moved up its conference game against East Tennessee State and now it's one of the only college football games taking place in Virginia either Friday or Saturday.

"It takes the damper off the day. I'm very excited to be here," said VMI fan Kraig Bridy Sr.

Some fans came after leaving their homes in eastern North Carolina where the storm has hit hardest.

Barry Goodpastre, who lives in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, is happy he left.

"Glad to be over here watching a football game instead of watching TV," said Goodpastre.

Melissa Harnett and her family left their home in the Outer Banks.

"I'm very happy to be able to watch VMI play football today. It kind of takes our mind off of things," said Harnett.

The displaced fans don't know when they'll go back home but, on Friday, everyone is cheering.

