Former manager of Hull's Drive-In accused of indecent liberties with minor, embezzlement

LEXINGTON, Va. - The former manager of Hull's Drive-In in Lexington is in custody after he was convicted of embezzlement and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Jeremy Reter pleaded no contest to having an improper sexual relationship with a teenager at the theater.

A judge also convicted Reter of taking more than $400 of the theater's money.

Prosecutors say Reter would take money from the theater and then repay it later. But he failed to return all of the money.

The judge ordered Reter held in jail until his sentencing in June.



