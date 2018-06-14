Former police officer arrested in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A former police officer is in trouble with the law.

State police arrested Rockbridge County resident Joshua N. Mays on June 5. He was pulled over in Rockbridge County for speeding when he showed the trooper a police ID card, according to state police. In fact, Mays had not been a police officer since April 30, and had not turned in his card when he left the department.

Mays is now charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, two counts of grand larceny, and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Mays was taken to the Rockbridge County Regional Jail, where he was given bond.



