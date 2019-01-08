Green Beret captain from Lexington will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. - Family and friends will say their goodbyes Tuesday as they bury Rockbridge County native and Army Captain Andrew Ross.

He and three others were killed when their vehicle was hit by an IED during combat in Afghanistan.

His family calls him an American hero. Captain Ross will be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

Captain Ross died while serving in Afghanistan last November as the 29-year-old was leading a group of special forces. It was his second deployment.

Army Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin were also killed.

Captain Ross was a proud West Point graduate and an excellent soccer player.

He was recently married and was stationed at Fort Bragg. During an interview last week, his father said Drew was driven and kind to family, friends, and strangers alike.

People all across the country are showing their respects to the Green Beret. There's a permanent monument at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It was placed there a few weeks after he died. Flags all over Virginia were also at half-staff on December 17th to honor him.

His family has graciously allowed 10 News to attend the burial ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. We'll have live coverage starting at 5 p.m.

