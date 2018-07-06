Hazmat spill causes backup on I-81 South in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Hazardous material removal crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer that's causing a traffic issue on I-81.

The southbound left lane is blocked at mile marker 204 in Rockbridge County, between the Raphine and Fairfield exits.

There is a 2-mile backup, as of 8:20 a.m. There is also congestion on Route 11.

The truck had to brake suddenly, which caused the load to shift and spill. The spill was mostly contained inside the trailer, with a small amount leaking onto the ground.

The truck was hauling organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide.

Cleanup is expected to continue through late Friday morning.

