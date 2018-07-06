Lexington

Hazmat spill causes backup on I-81 South in Rockbridge County

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Hazardous material removal crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer that's causing a traffic issue on I-81. 

The southbound left lane is blocked at mile marker 204 in Rockbridge County, between the Raphine and Fairfield exits. 

There is a 2-mile backup, as of 8:20 a.m. There is also congestion on Route 11. 

The truck had to brake suddenly, which caused the load to shift and spill. The spill was mostly contained inside the trailer, with a small amount leaking onto the ground. 

The truck was hauling organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide. 

Cleanup is expected to continue through late Friday morning. 

 

