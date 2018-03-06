Hull's Drive-In almost ready for 2018 movie season

LEXINGTON, Va.- - A popular attraction in Lexington is eager to open back up after a short delay.

Hull's Drive-In was supposed to welcome back customers for the 2018 season this Friday but they're holding off one more week, until March 16.

They're upgrading the sound system and replacing all the wiring after 65 years.

"We are the only nonprofit drive-in the country. So it's board-operated and community-supported. You know, all of the money that we make every year goes into the upgrades. A couple of years ago, we upgraded the screen and upgraded the bathrooms. This year, we've done the sound system. So we are always trying to make a unique experience better for the patrons," said Laura Post, operations director for Hull's Drive-In.

Management is also hiring people to work various positions, such as the concession stand and the gate booth.

