Lexington city manager leaving for Texas

LEXINGTON, Va. - Lexington's city manager is leaving Old Dominion for The Lone Star State.

After serving in his position for four and a half years, Noah Simon is leaving at the end of April.

“While we can’t say enough about his leadership, vision and work ethic, we wish to thank him for the progress our community has seen during his tenure,” Mayor Frank Friedman said. “His work to make government more responsive, and efficient aided in our ability to utilize federal, state and local resources to improve the quality of life for our residents, make technological advancements, and put millions of dollars into roadway improvements and other projects.”

In May, Simon will begin his new job as the assistant town manager of Westlake, Texas.

