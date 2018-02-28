Lexington looking to re-evaluate 30-year consolidation agreement

LEXINGTON, Va.- - After almost 30 years, The city of Lexington is re-evaluating an agreement that consolidated area high schools.



Officials say they want to make sure it's still the best option for students. Natural Bridge, Lexington and Rockbridge closed to form Rockbridge County High School in 1992.



Under the consolidation agreement, Lexington City Schools is currently paying about $1.4 million for 152 students who live in Lexington.



A City Council member started a newly formed exploratory committee to determine the value of education and the cost of tuition to send Lexington City students to the county high school.

"You know I want to make sure that as a City Council member that all kids in Lexington is going to have the best education that we as a community are able to provide them with. That may be happening now we just don't know because no one has looked," said Patrick Rhamey, Lexington City Council.

The Lexington Schools superintendent is also on the committee. They plan to gather feedback from the community in the coming months.

