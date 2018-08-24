Retired VMI professor dies after pickup truck hits his bicycle

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A retired Virginia Military Professor has died after being hit while riding a bicycle on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 11 near Wind Lane in Rockbridge County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it hit the bicyclist, who was also headed north, according to state police.

The bicyclist, 64-year-old Lexington resident Col. Thomas S. Baur, was taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital, where he died. He was a biology professor at the Virginia Military Institute from 1988 to 2013, when he retired.

He also served on active duty and in the Army Reserve for a total of eight years, according to a statement on VMI's website.

Among his survivors are his wife, Judy, their two sons, Daniel and Stephen, and their families. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The driver was not hurt. State police have not announced any charges for him.

The crash remains under investigation.

