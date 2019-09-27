Lexington nurse recognized for safety and advocacy at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

LEXINGTON, Va.- - Twenty years of dedication and countless lives saved, one woman in our area has made it her life's work to help those on the brink of self harm find themselves again.

Paige Perkins is a registered nurse in the ICU at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington. Deneen Davis, the director of inpatient units, nominated Perkins for the statewide safety award from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

"It was more than I expected. I really wasn't expecting such a big deal," said Perkins.

"She has a real passion for patients who are here for suicidal reasons," said Davis.

On Friday in front her of mom, co-workers and hospital administrators, Perkins was recognized for her advocacy on behalf of patients and staff while managing those on suicide watch at the hospital.

"The mental health population is growing, and we're seeing more of them in the ICU," said Perkins.

Perkins is the creator of several safety procedures now implemented at the hospital.

"When all of this started we did not have security 24 hours and so by her speaking up we've been able to add that," said Davis.

Perkins' accomplishments have had a contagious effect on others.

"I'm just excited. I'm just so proud of us. Our team," said Perkins.

VHHA's Virginians Speak Up for Safety Award acknowledges the efforts of individuals and teams across the Commonwealth who speak up and advocate for patient and staff safety. Perkins is the 2nd Quarter 2019 recipient

