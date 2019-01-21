Lexington parade honors Dr. King by marching for peace, love, justice

LEXINGTON, Va.- - People from across the nation came to Lexington Monday to honor the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds marched in the community parade organized by the Community Anti-Racism Effort (CARE).

Participants said they were marching for equality for all and a better community for people to live in. One volunteer who has lived in the area for 19 years said it's important to march to celebrate King's legacy.

"I'm an immigrant. So when I was in India and I was younger before the days of internet my father told me there's this speech he heard on TV and it was the 'I have a dream speech'. I didn't know who he was at time but there's also the song 'We Shall Overcome', there is a translation in our language. And I didn't know Dr. King's legacy. His message of love is spread everywhere," said Tinni Sen.

The parade started three years ago to encourage diversity in the community.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.