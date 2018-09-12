Lexington Police searching for suspects after hit and run

LEXINGTON, Va. - Lexington police are searching for a car they say was involved in a hit and run earlier this afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the area of 300 Houston Street on Wednesday afternoon after a man said he was hit by a car that didn't stop after hitting him.

The car was reportedly traveling west on Houston Street around 3:30 p.m. when the accident happened.

Police say that the man was unable to stand or move after the accident due to his injuries.

Authorities described the car as small, possibly gray or silver, with at least two people in the car and a possible hood ornament.

Due to the man's injuries, the car may have damage to the front driver's side and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

