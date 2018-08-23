Lexington, Rockbridge officers help remove red-tailed hawk from front of car

LEXINGTON, Va. - A red-tailed hawk is being treated after officers rescued it from a car in Lexington on Thursday.

Lexington police officers and members of the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office worked together to remove the hawk from the front grill of a car at the courthouse.

Credit: Lexington Police Department

The driver told officers that she had no idea the bird was attached to the front of the car until after arriving at the courthouse, according to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department.

The bird was carefully removed by Lt. Michael Frost and Deputy Chad Dorey.

Credit: Lexington Police Department

Though injured, police said the hawk appeared alert during its rescue and was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center for treatment.

Credit: Lexington Police Department

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.