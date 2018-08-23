Lexington, Rockbridge officers help remove red-tailed hawk from front of car

LEXINGTON, Va. - A red-tailed hawk is being treated after officers rescued it from a car in Lexington on Thursday.
Lexington police officers and members of the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office worked together to remove the hawk from the front grill of a car at the courthouse.
The driver told officers that she had no idea the bird was attached to the front of the car until after arriving at the courthouse, according to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department.
The bird was carefully removed by Lt. Michael Frost and Deputy Chad Dorey.
Though injured, police said the hawk appeared alert during its rescue and was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center for treatment.
