Lynchburg teen wanted in attack that gave woman 'severe' injuries

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A Lynchburg teenager is wanted for allegedly attacking a woman.

The assault was reported to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 9th. The 41-year-old woman, who is not being named, told deputies that she was assaulted on Crabtree Falls Highway.

The woman has several severe injuries.

Zachary Austin Stantliff is charged with aggravated malicious wounding but has not yet been arrested.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 434-263-7050.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.