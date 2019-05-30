Man shoots at state troopers while leading them on chase in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A 32-year-old man is charged with attempted capital murder after firing at state troopers who were pursuing him in Rockbridge County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Before being arrested at about 4:15 p.m., police say Dustin Wayne Caudill, of Statesville, North Carolina, robbed a person who was pulled over on Interstate 81 off Exit 180 in Rockbridge County.

At 3:45 p.m., Caudill, who had a gun, stole a wallet and two cellphones, got back into his white Jeep Cherokee and drove north on I-81 until he exited and headed east on Route 60, according to police.

Later, troopers attempted to pull over the Cherokee, but police say Caudill drove away, led troopers on a chase and shot at his pursuers.

Police used spike strips to stop Caudill at the intersection of Nelson Street and Estill Street in Lexington.

After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody without further incident.

It's unclear at this time if any police vehicles were struck by Caudill's gunfire.

Police say no officers fired their weapons at any time during this incident and that no one was hurt.

A small-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene of Caudill's arrest, according to state police.

Caudill has been charged with attempted capital murder and robbery. Police say more charges against him are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.