Members of Patriot Picket from Maryland put on demonstration at The Red Hen

LEXINGTON, Va. - About a dozen members from a group called Patriot Picket from Annapolis, Maryland put on a demonstration in front of The Red Hen restaurant.

The group said they wanted to come to show support for the town.

“It's was three hours of driving. We came down here because we felt it was that important to come to a place where this kind of injustice is happening,” said Jeff Hulbert, founder of the Patriot Picket.

Most of the businesses in the downtown area remained open during their regular business hours except for The Red Hen.

While online backlash and protests have caused the restaurant to close until next week, members of the Patriot Picket spent hours holding up signs and sharing their message with visitors walking by.

“We’re here to protest an uncivilized behavior of the owner of this establishment towards a government employee who was trying to enjoy a night out with her family on her own time,” said member Stuart Winokur.

Lexington police say they are continuing to ensure the safety of the community.

Members of the Patriot Picket say they plan to return the day The Red Hen reopens.

