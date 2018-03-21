UPDATE: Missing Rockbridge County teen found

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Savannah Mae Kennell has been located, according to the sheriff's office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who is considered endangered.

Savannah Mae Kennell has been missing since she left her home, which is in the Goshen area, around 10 p.m. Friday. Even though she left willingly, the sheriff's office considers her endangered.

Kennell has previously lived in Augusta County and is possibly hiding out in Greenville, Stuarts Draft, Staunton or Waynesboro.

Kennell is 5'7", 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen carrying a navy blue backpack with doughnuts pictured all over it.

If you have information regarding Kennell’s whereabouts, contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328 or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

