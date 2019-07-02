More counterfeit money found in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - More fake money has been found in Rockbridge County after five men were arrested for allegedly using counterfeit bills in the county.

The sheriff's office is urging residents and businesses to be on the lookout for more phony money, which it says passed through the area in the last 24 hours with serial number B10891353B.

Five men from Chicago who were arrested last month were allegedly using fake $100 bills in the area when a Dollar Tree employee noticed and tipped off authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-463-7328.

