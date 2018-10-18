No gun found at Rockbridge County High School after lockdown

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Rockbridge County High School was temporarily placed under lockdown after someone overheard a conversation between students saying a gun was at the school.

Rockbridge County Public Schools Superintendent Phillip Thompson wrote a letter posted to the district's Facebook page regarding the incident Thursday morning.

It was reported to school administrators that a student conversation had been overheard stating that a student had brought a gun to school, according to Thompson.

That report triggered an immediate lockdown as administrators and Rockbridge County Sheriff's deputies investigated the situation.

Thompson wrote that the investigation found no gun at the school

