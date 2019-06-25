One dead, home destroyed in Rockbridge County fire

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A person is dead and a home is destroyed after a Rockbridge County fire, according to county fire and rescue officials.

Authorities say crews were called to Clarktown Lane off Wert Faulkner Highway just before Arnolds Valley Lane coming from Glasgow.

When crews from Glasgow arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. The two people in the house at the time were taken to a hospital, and one of the two later died.

Authorities have not released any information on the cause of the fire.

Virginia State Police are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.