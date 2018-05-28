One dead, three injured in tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County on Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 180.4.

Matthew Dean, 44, of Live Oak, Florida, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when, police said, he made an unsafe lane change from the right lane to the left lane and hit a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner.

The Toyota overturned, injuring two occupants.

The tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road and went down the embankment into the trees.

Police said Dean was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. His passenger, Dianna Dean, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the Toyota were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the request of VDOT, the tractor-trailer will remain in place over the embankment in the median and be removed Tuesday. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.