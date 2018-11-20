Partial removal to Lexington's Jordan's Point Dam to begin

LEXINGTON, Va.- - Several parts of a local landmark in Lexington will soon be removed. Lexington City Council voted this fall to go ahead with their agreement with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to remove Jordan's Point Dam.

The project will partially remove a significant portion of the dam's middle section, leaving a remnant on both sides of the river as well as the fish ladder for historic interpretation. A study shows the dam has significant cracks and other structural problems.

"With removal it's going to change the flow of the river. But the good news is we will still have that river and people will still be able to recreate and enjoy. It'll just be different circumstances," said Frank Friedman, Mayor.

DGIF will now began seeking contract bids for the work to begin.



