Woman airlifted to hospital after Rockbridge County crash on I-81

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE
Authorities say a woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital after a crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened when a gray SUV went over an embankment and guardrail near mile marker 205 on I-81 South.
Officials did not have any further information on the woman or her condition.
