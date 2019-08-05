Woman airlifted to hospital after Rockbridge County crash on I-81

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities say a woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital after a crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened when a gray SUV went over an embankment and guardrail near mile marker 205 on I-81 South.

Officials did not have any further information on the woman or her condition.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say a person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County.

The crash happened on I-81 at mile marker 205 around 6:22 a.m., according to deputies.

Lifeguard reportedly airlifted a person from the crash to a local hospital.

Officials did not have any further information on the victim or their condition.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.