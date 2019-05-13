Police identify one of four people to die in Friday's Rockbridge County explosion

LEXINGTON, Va. - One of the four people injured in Friday morning's explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station died Saturday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

Roger Lee Roberts, 69, of Buena Vista, died Saturday morning while being treated at VCU Medical Center.

Police said the remains of the three unidentified bodies have been transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke and that confirming the individuals' identities could take several days.

At the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the explosion.

At this stage of the investigation, the incident does not appear suspicious in nature.

But the incident remains an active scene and an active investigation.



