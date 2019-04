BUENA VISTA, Va. - The Buena Vista Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Brooklyn Lashae Hoyle was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. when she left home, according to police.

Anyone with information about where Brooklyn may be is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.