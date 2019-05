BUENA VISTA, Va. - The Buena Vista Police Department is asking for help finding a 30-year-old missing man.

Chad Hunter Austin was last seen Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Austin, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, was wearing a gray tank top and long shorts that may have been beige, according to police.

Anyone with information about Austin's whereabouts is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171.

