Restaurants, caterers, bakeries band together to fight childhood hunger

LEXINGTON, Va. - Restaurants, caterers and bakeries throughout the Rockbridge area banded together to fight childhood hunger.

"It's a great attendance this year. People are coming back for seconds,” chef John Stallard of Chef’s Catering said.

All the money donated will support Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee's backpack program, a hunger-fighting project that began in 2009.

President Ryan Brink of the Campus Kitchen leadership team was pleased with this year’s turnout.

“It's an awesome event that helps bring together the students at Washington Lee, as well as the general community members,” Brink said. “We serve all the local elementary school students on free and reduced lunch by giving them a little packet of food.”

The backpack program provides 700 children with a bag of nonperishable food items to take home with them for the weekend.

Freshman Charlie Weeks of Washington and Lee University was eager to put in his donation.

“It's profound. I’m having a great time while also making a big difference,” Weeks said.

The goal for this year's Souper Bowl is to raise $10,000, which would fund three months of the program.

