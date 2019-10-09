Rockbridge Area Health Center unveils $6.6 million expansion

LEXINGTON, Va. - Physicians at the Rockbridge Area Health Center now have a lot more room to work.

The non-profit health center in Lexington recently completed its $6.6 million expansion. The renovation, which broke ground last May, increased the clinic's size from 9,000 square feet to more than 25,000 square feet.

Rockbridge Area Health Center CEO Suzanne Sheridan says the center saw about 6,000 patients last year. She says it became impossible to provide the level of care they desired because of the space constraints.

"We wanted to focus on wellness, health education and being able to spend more one-on-one time with our patients," said Sheridan. "We just didn't have the space to do it."

The grand opening and open house for the remodeled health center is Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.