Rockbridge County community grieving after 12-year-old hit and killed

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A community and classmates are grieving over a tragic accident in Rockbridge County.

JennaRae Goodbar, 12, was struck and killed by a car on Route 60 Saturday. State police say Goodbar was chasing the family dog when she ran into the road and was hit.

JennaRae was in sixth grade at Maury River Middle School. On Monday, grief counselors helped her friends cope and understand what happened. The principal says it was a tough day for students and staff, especially because JennaRae was so beloved.

"JennaRae, like so many of our students, being from a rural county, was an avid outdoorsman. She was unique in her hobbies. She was an avid bear hunter, and she would gladly show you pictures of her hunts and her successes. But she loved her dogs more than anything," said Billy Thomas, principal of Maury River.

"We wanted this to be a safe place where everyone could have what they need and continue normally as best we can but also be supportive to those who really couldn't function in a classroom today," said Allison Mock, school counselor at Maury River.

A GoFundMe account has been created for the Goodbar family. To learn more or donate, click here.



