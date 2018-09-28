Rockbridge County faces flooding issues after heavy overnight rains

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - The waters were roaring at Jordan's Point Dam Friday morning. Heavy rains led the Maury River to swell, filling Jordan's Point Park and other areas across Rockbridge County. The river was so high at Jordan's Point, it became a hot spot for onlookers of all ages.

"My wife took my granddaughter to school this morning. It was a two-hour delay. She said 'You've got to come down and see the river. You're not going to believe how high it is,'" said Jim Gianniny, a Lexington resident.

Officials were forced to close Furrs Mill Road after the river breached its banks. While it was a hassle for traffic, nearby houses seemed to be safe. Rockbridge County's Fire and Rescue chief said the area escaped any major damage or issues because of the rising water.

"Fortunately for us we didn't have a lot of damage. There weren't any rescues that we were aware of. There were some road closures and water in the roads," said Nathan Ramsey.

About 2 inches of rain fell overnight throughout the county on ground that was already very saturated. Officials say cycles of heavy rains and flooding have seemed to be a trend since Hurricane Florence rolled through.

"It seems like every week we're planning for some heavy rains and that kind of thing which is good. It's good for us as a system to keep us on our toes," said Ramsey.

