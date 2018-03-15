Rockbridge County man killed in single-vehicle crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 65-year-old Rockbridge County man.

It happened Wednesday on Route 608, near Buffalo Creek Bridge in Rockbridge County.

A 1998 Dodge van was headed north on Route 608 when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the van, according to state police.

State police have identified the driver as Glasgow resident Wilford Charles Bartlett. He died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

State police are investigating what caused Bartlett to run off the road.

